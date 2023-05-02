Comparing HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) & Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap technology services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Duck Creek Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. HashiCorp pays out -100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duck Creek Technologies pays out -1,309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duck Creek Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 10.91 -$281.26 million ($1.47) -18.46 Duck Creek Technologies $310.08 million 8.38 -$15.06 million ($0.11) -172.64

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HashiCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

