Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LexinFintech and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $9.87 billion 0.05 $118.85 million $0.65 3.80 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 142.41 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.94

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

LexinFintech beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

