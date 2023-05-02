Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Computer Programs and Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 7,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

