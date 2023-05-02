Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Reaches $861.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $861.00 million and $113.96 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,959,152 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,869,158.167675 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30329119 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $123,244,303.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

