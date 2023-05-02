CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

