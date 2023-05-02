ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
CNOBP stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $24.05.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.