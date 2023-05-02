Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $14.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,705.11. The stock had a trading volume of 147,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,568.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,262.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

