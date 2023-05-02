Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.