Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 652,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.
