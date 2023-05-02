Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,165.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.