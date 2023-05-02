Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 73,424 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,297. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

