Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.38 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 254,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,000. Tidewater comprises 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDW traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 183,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

