Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $59.84 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,000. DoorDash accounts for 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

