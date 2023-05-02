Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $59.84 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,000. DoorDash accounts for 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.
Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.51.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
