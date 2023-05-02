Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,284 shares during the period. Ovintiv accounts for about 5.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $88,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of OVV stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

