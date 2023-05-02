Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 371,118 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,118 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment comprises approximately 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.44% of PENN Entertainment worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 992,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,185. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.