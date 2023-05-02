Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 973,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSDF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF stock remained flat at $2.44 on Tuesday. 45,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,710. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

