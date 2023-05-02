Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 779,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE CLB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 165,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,924. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

