CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter.
CoreCard Price Performance
Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
About CoreCard
CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.
