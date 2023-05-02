CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter.

CoreCard Price Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About CoreCard

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Articles

