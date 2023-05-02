Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,541. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 18.92%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
