Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,541. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 18.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

