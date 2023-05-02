Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $722,890.63 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Stock Down 1.9 %

GLW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,426. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

