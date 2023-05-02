Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Shares Up 2,900%

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) were up 2,900% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Coro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24.

Coro Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.