Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
Shares of COSM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 237,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,728. Cosmos Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cosmos Health
In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 4,474 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $110,239.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,960 shares in the company, valued at $28,137,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,186 shares of company stock worth $274,348. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.
