CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.