CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.51.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
