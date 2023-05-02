Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

