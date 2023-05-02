Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,770. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

