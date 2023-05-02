Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,431. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.
