Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,431. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.