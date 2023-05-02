Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

