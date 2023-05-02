Critical Comparison: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.02 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($4.06) -2.15

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.