Critical Comparison: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lucira Health
|-67.54%
|-13.55%
|-8.47%
|Achieve Life Sciences
|N/A
|-385.47%
|-132.04%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lucira Health
|$93.06 million
|0.02
|-$64.83 million
|($3.58)
|-0.01
|Achieve Life Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-$42.35 million
|($4.06)
|-2.15
Volatility and Risk
Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lucira Health
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Achieve Life Sciences
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Lucira Health.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Lucira Health beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
