Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,070. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

