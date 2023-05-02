Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,070. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile



Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

