CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.35.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

