CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,431.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $63.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

