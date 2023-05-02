Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $234.58 on Tuesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.16.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Cummins

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.