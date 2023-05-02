Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

