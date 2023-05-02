Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 13.1 %

NYSE CUBI traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. 757,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.