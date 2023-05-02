CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $91.65

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.65, but opened at $100.27. CVR Partners shares last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 46,300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.23 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 72.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $10.50 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.00%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 155.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

