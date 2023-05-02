CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,030. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

