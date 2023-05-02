CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

