Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

CTKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,989 shares of company stock worth $1,325,388. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

