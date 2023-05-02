DA Davidson Lowers First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target to $31.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

FBIZ stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

In other news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

