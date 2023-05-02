Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $121,095.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.79. 3,127,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,927. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Danaher
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
