Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $121,095.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.79. 3,127,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,927. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

