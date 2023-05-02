Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $241.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.99.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
