DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Volume Hits $8.98 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $270.60 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

