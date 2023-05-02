DAO Maker Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DAO Maker has a market cap of $258.20 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00005563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

