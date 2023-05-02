Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.65 or 0.00063056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $263.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00142286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003545 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,917,621 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

