Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 9.7%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 415,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 801,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

