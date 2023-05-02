Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE DFY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,734. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$29.83 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

