DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $2,162.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00307833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 326.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

