Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Dividend of $1.03

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

