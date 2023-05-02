Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.62

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 439511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Delek US Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

