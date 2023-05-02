Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.90-$3.25 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

